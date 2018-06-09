Venditte was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Venditte has four stints in the majors since the Dodgers added him to the 40-man roster in early May, with three of them lasting two days or fewer. The ambidextrous pitcher has allowed four runs on eight hits across 4.1 innings during his brief time with Los Angeles.

