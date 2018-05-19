Dodgers' Pat Venditte: Returns to Triple-A
Venditte was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Venditte spent exactly a week in the majors after being promoted last Saturday, allowing two earned runs on three hits over 2.2 innings (three appearances). The Dodgers claimed Erik Goeddel was claimed off waivers, necessitating the move.
