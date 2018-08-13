Venditte was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Venditte will return to the minors in order to clear a roster spot for Erik Goeddel, who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The switch-handed pitcher, who owns an unsightly 8.31 ERA across 4.1 major-league innings this season, hasn't made an appearance for the big club since June 8. He'll continue to serve as organizational pitching depth.

