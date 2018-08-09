Venditte was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Venditte was shipped back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Thursday's starter, Ross Stripling, who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The switch-handed pitcher, owns an 8.31 ERA and 2.08 WHIP across 4.1 major-league innings this season, failed to make an appearance for the big club during his most recent stint in the majors.

