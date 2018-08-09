Dodgers' Pat Venditte: Shuttled back to minors
Venditte was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Venditte was shipped back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Thursday's starter, Ross Stripling, who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The switch-handed pitcher, owns an 8.31 ERA and 2.08 WHIP across 4.1 major-league innings this season, failed to make an appearance for the big club during his most recent stint in the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Advice: tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...