Dodgers' Pat Venditte: Signs minor-league deal with Dodgers
Venditte signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Venditte's contract will include an invitation to spring training. Venditte was acquired by the Phillies prior to the 2017 season and spent the entire year at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. With Lehigh Valley he threw for a 3.36 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 52 games (69.2 innings). However, while he managed to log 69 strikeouts in that time, he lacked control and walked 36 batters.
More News
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...