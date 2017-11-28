Venditte signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Venditte's contract will include an invitation to spring training. Venditte was acquired by the Phillies prior to the 2017 season and spent the entire year at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. With Lehigh Valley he threw for a 3.36 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 52 games (69.2 innings). However, while he managed to log 69 strikeouts in that time, he lacked control and walked 36 batters.