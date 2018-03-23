Dodgers' Pat Venditte: Will head to minors
Venditte will begin the 2018 season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.
Venditte will return to the Triple-A level after spending the entire 2017 season with Lehigh Valley in the Phillies' organization. During 52 appearances, he posted a 3.36 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 69.2 innings of relief. The 32-year-old will serve as depth for the Dodgers this year.
