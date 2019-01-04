Orlando signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Orlando posted a wRC+ of 2 in 93 plate appearances for the Royals last season, hitting .167/.194/.200. The 33-year-old's career .263/.289/.384 mark puts him firmly in organizational depth territory. It would be a surprise to see him make more than a handful of major-league at-bats this season.

