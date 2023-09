Martin has been on the development list with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga since July 22.

This is not an uncommon way for teams to manage pitching prospects, whether it be for workload management, mechanical adjustments, skill development or something else. Martin has logged a 2.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB in 39.2 innings across 14 appearances for the Quakes in his first pro season after getting selected out of high school in the 17th round of last year's draft.