Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Activated from DL
Baez (biceps) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
As expected, Baez will rejoin the Dodgers' bullpen after missing around six weeks of action due to right biceps tendinitis. In a corresponding move, the club placed Zac Rosscup (finger) on the DL. Through 30.2 innings of work this year, Baez has logged a 3.23 ERA and 1.50 WHIP.
