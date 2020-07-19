site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Activated from IL
RotoWire Staff
Baez (undisclosed) was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The club had not previously announced Baez was on the injured list or why he was late to summer camp. He threw a bullpen session Friday and is expected to be ready for the start of the season.
