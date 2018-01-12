Baez agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million with the Dodgers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

After missing the first couple weeks of the season with a thumb injury, Baez saw mixed results out of the Dodgers' bullpen last year, posting a 1.43 ERA prior to the All-Star break and a disastrous 5.13 ERA thereafter. He'll look to put together a more consistent 2018 campaign as one of the club's high-leverage relief arms.