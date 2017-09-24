Baez (coach's decision) returned to mound Saturday, giving up a hit over a scoreless inning in a loss to the Giants.

Baez was having a disastrous month of September (20.77 ERA in seven appearances), so manager Dave Roberts gave his reliever a couple of days off to get right. Saturday's scoreless appearance has to be considered a great success, but he remains too risky for those in holds leagues, especially with just over a week left in the regular season.