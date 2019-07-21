Baez (5-2) pitched two-thirds of an inning and earned the win in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Marlins.

Baez allowed two runners inherited from reliever Yimi Garcia to score in what was a sloppy eighth inning for the Dodgers' bullpen and defense. Baez then earned the win as the Dodgers rallied in the bottom of the eighth to regain the lead. He's now taken five blown saves and 16 holds this season, but the 31-year-old owns a 3.40 ERA and 0.89 WHIP over 45 innings.