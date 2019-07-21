Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Backs into win
Baez (5-2) pitched two-thirds of an inning and earned the win in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Marlins.
Baez allowed two runners inherited from reliever Yimi Garcia to score in what was a sloppy eighth inning for the Dodgers' bullpen and defense. Baez then earned the win as the Dodgers rallied in the bottom of the eighth to regain the lead. He's now taken five blown saves and 16 holds this season, but the 31-year-old owns a 3.40 ERA and 0.89 WHIP over 45 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...