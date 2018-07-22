Baez (biceps) tossed a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Baez has been sidelined with biceps tendinitis since June 15. While this was his second successful rehab outing, manager Dave Roberts stated that his reliever will need to throw full innings in back-to-back games before he is cleared to return to the majors. When Baez does return, he figures to slot back in as the Dodgers' primary right-handed setup man behind Kenley Jansen.