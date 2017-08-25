Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Converts 22nd hold Thursday
Baez recorded four outs while striking out two for his 22nd hold of the season against the Pirates on Thursday.
Kenley Jansen was unavailable due to his recent heavy usage, but it was Brandon Morrow, and not Baez, who assumed closing duties for the Dodgers on Thursday. Even though his fantasy owners weren't awarded with the vulture save, the 29-year-old continues to be a great asset in holds leagues with a 1.86 ERA and 22 holds through 53 appearances.
More News
-
Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Picks up 16th hold Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Continues producing in setup role•
-
Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Picks up 10th hold despite shaky outing•
-
Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Picks up fourth hold Friday•
-
Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Strikes out two Friday•
-
Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Gives up first run in loss•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...