Baez recorded four outs while striking out two for his 22nd hold of the season against the Pirates on Thursday.

Kenley Jansen was unavailable due to his recent heavy usage, but it was Brandon Morrow, and not Baez, who assumed closing duties for the Dodgers on Thursday. Even though his fantasy owners weren't awarded with the vulture save, the 29-year-old continues to be a great asset in holds leagues with a 1.86 ERA and 22 holds through 53 appearances.