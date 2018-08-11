Manager Dave Roberts said that the club will deploy a closer by committee approach with Kenley Jansen (chest) expected to miss four to six weeks.

Roberts added that Scott Alexander (who picked up Thursday's save) would serve as the club's highest-leverage arm. Kenta Maeda could also see save chances with a projected shift to the bullpen, according to Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times. It is unclear where Baez fits into the closing committee, but his recent struggles (8.53 ERA over last six appearances) since returning from the disabled list July 25 could keep him low in the pecking order for saves.