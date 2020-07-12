Baez (undisclosed) still hasn't reported to camp but could be ready for Opening Day, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Baez has been absent from camp for an undisclosed reason, but manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that he expects him to report soon. Roberts sounded confident that Baez will be ready to face hitters upon his arrival, and he remains optimistic about the reliever's status for Opening Day. Baez posted a 3.10 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 69.2 innings with the Dodgers last season and could be in line for a high-leverage role during the regular season.