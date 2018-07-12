Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Could begin rehab stint over break
Baez (biceps) could be ready to make minor-league rehab appearances beginning next week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The Dodgers currently have five relievers on the disabled list, and it looks like Baez may be the first of the group to return to the active roster. Though manager Dave Roberts suggested a little under two weeks ago that Baez had plateaued in his recovery, the right-hander's condition has apparently taken a turn for the better in recent days. He could be ready to throw batting practice over the weekend and if all goes well, Baez would likely receive the green light to kick off a multi-appearance rehab stint in the minors. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since June 9 with right biceps tendinitis.
