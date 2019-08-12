Baez is expected to get occassional save opportunities down the stretch as the Dodgers look to preserve Kenley Jansen with an eye towards the postseason, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said he will give Jansen scheduled days off over the final seven weeks of the season. Baez and Joe Kelly are the two pitchers expected to get opportunities in the ninth inning when Jansen is unavailable. Since the start of June, Baez has a 3.00 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 25 strikeouts, four wins and zero saves in 27 innings since the start of June. Kelly has outpitched him over that stretch.