The Dodgers are exploring possible reasons for Baez's drop in velocity this season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Though Baez continues to be a reliable arm out of the bullpen -- he has allowed only three earned runs and five hits in 9.1 innings this season -- the organization is concerned enough to dig into explanations for his velocity dip. Baez missed most of summer camp and did not throw his first bullpen session until July 18, though it is unclear if that has contributed to the loss of speed on his fastball. The right-hander's four-seamer averaged 95.8 mph in 2019 and is down to an average of 94.4 mph this season.