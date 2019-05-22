Baez exited Tuesday's game against the Rays after being hit in the right leg by a line drive, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

The ball came off the bat of Willy Adames at 103 mph as Baez was unable to stay in the game and was assisted off the field. The veteran reliever was diagnosed with a right upper leg contusion after his exit, per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. Baez should be considered day-to-day until more is know on the injury.