Baez is expected to again be a key member of the Dodgers' bullpen in 2020 and will be counted on "to get big outs in tough situations," Cary Osborne of Dodger Insider reports.

Baez has been a stalwart in the Dodgers' bullpen since 2015, logging at least 52 outings in each season over that span. He ranked second on the team to closer Kenley Jansen with 31 high-leverage appearances in 2019 and is expected to take on a similar role when the 2020 campaign gets underway. The Dodgers' trust in Baez is justified as the right-hander ranked among the top four percent of pitchers in xBA (.188), xSLG (.307) and hard-hit rate (26.6 percent) last season.