Baez threw one inning to live hitters Monday and is expected to be ready for Opening Day, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Baez was a late arrival to camp and didn't throw his first bullpen session until July 18, but he appears to be good to go for the season opener. He won't throw in any exhibition contests, however, so his initial regular-season appearance will mark his first time throwing in a game setting since spring training.