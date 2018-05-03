Baez fired 2.2 scoreless innings Wednesday, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out four in a 2-1 win over Arizona.

Hyun-Jin Ryu had to exit the game in the second inning due to an apparent leg injury, so Baez was asked to complete multiple frames, which he accomplished admirably. The Dodgers will be able to add a 26th man for their upcoming international set with the Padres, which should allow the 30-year-old to return to his usual setup duties alongside Josh Fields.