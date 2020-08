Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Baez (groin) is "a ways away" from returning from the 10-day injured list, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Baez has been shut down since Aug. 19 with a right groin strain and doesn't look to have made any meaningful progress in the week and a half since he was placed on the IL. Until the veteran reliever resumes throwing off a mound, his potential return shouldn't be considered imminent.