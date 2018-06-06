Baez was sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Baez has accumulated a 3.25 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 27.2 innings of relief, but a career-high 5.2 BB/9 has hindered the right-hander's value for the club this season. He will look to straighten things out at the Triple-A level before returning to the Dodgers' bullpen at some point in the near future. This decision came as a subsequent move to make room for Caleb Ferguson on the active roster.