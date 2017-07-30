Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Picks up 16th hold Saturday
Baez pitched 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out one in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Giants.
With 16 holds to go along with a 1.43 ERA, Baez has been the clear-cut top option for holds on the Dodgers' roster. He has managed to avoid -- what appeared to be -- an impending regression through 44 innings despite carrying an FIP over two runs higher than his ERA. Baez's luck may run dry at some point, but until that happens, he should continue to be a healthy asset in holds leagues.
