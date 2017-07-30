Baez pitched 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out one in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

With 16 holds to go along with a 1.43 ERA, Baez has been the clear-cut top option for holds on the Dodgers' roster. He has managed to avoid -- what appeared to be -- an impending regression through 44 innings despite carrying an FIP over two runs higher than his ERA. Baez's luck may run dry at some point, but until that happens, he should continue to be a healthy asset in holds leagues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast