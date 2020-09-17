Baez picked up the save Wednesday against the Padres, allowing no runs on one hit across two-thirds of an inning. He did not record a strikeout or issue a walk.

With Kenley Jansen seemingly unavailable after throwing 28 pitches in Tuesday's win, Baez was called upon to get the final two out Wednesday. He entered with a runner on first. A two-out single by Jurickson Profar brought the tying run to the plate for the Friars, but Baez got Trent Grisham to pop out to end the game. The 32-year-old is expected to continue working mostly in a set-up role going forward.