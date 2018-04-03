Baez fired 1.1 clean innings with a strikeout in Monday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The righty hasn't allowed a run in either of his outings so far this season, but the real news is the struggles closer Kenley Jansen has endured early in the campaign. The dominant closer has seen his velocity and production dip early on, so something could be either physically or mechanically wrong with the Dodgers' closer. Baez or Josh Fields would be logically be next in line should the club need someone else to close games.