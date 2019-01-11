Baez signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Baez figures to remain in a setup role entering the 2019 season after posting a 2.88 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 62 punchouts over 56.1 innings a year ago. The 30-year-old reliever is just one of seven arbitration-eligible players the Dodgers came to terms with prior to the deadline.

