Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Recalled from minors
Baez was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.
Baez was recently optioned prior to Wednesday's game but was recalled as the Dodgers made a couple moves prior to the series finale in Pittsburgh, also bringing up Edward Paredes while optioning Caleb Ferguson to the minors and placing Tony Cingrani (shoulder) on the DL.
