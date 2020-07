Baez picked up the save Thursday after holding the Diamondbacks to one walk during a scoreless ninth inning.

With Kenley Jansen unavailable after closing out the Dodgers' last three games, Baez was summoned to take over ninth inning duties and protect a three-run lead. The 32-year-old worked around a walk to Daulton Varsho to slam the door and record his first save of the season. Obviously Jansen will retain the closer role in Los Angeles, but it's nice to know Baez is up to the task.