Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Rehab begins at Triple-A
Baez (biceps) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Baez has been out for over a month with biceps tendinitis. If his rehab assignment goes smoothly, he could rejoin the Dodgers immediately following the All-Star break. The 30-year-old had posted a 3.23 ERA in 30.2 innings prior to his injury.
