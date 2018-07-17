Baez (biceps) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Baez has been out for over a month with biceps tendinitis. If his rehab assignment goes smoothly, he could rejoin the Dodgers immediately following the All-Star break. The 30-year-old had posted a 3.23 ERA in 30.2 innings prior to his injury.

