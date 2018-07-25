Baez (biceps) will be activated off the disabled list prior to Wednesday's contest against the Phillies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Baez was initially expected to be activated Thursday, but the club will expedite his return after emptying its bullpen in Tuesday's 16-inning affair. The 30-year-old owned a 3.23 ERA and 10.6 K/9 prior to going down to injury, and he will slot into a setup role upon activation.