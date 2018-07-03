Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Return not imminent
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Baez (biceps) is "a ways away" from returning from the 10-day disabled list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Roberts didn't offer a specific timetable for Baez, but noted that Tony Cingrani (biceps), who threw his first bullpen session Monday since landing on the DL in early June, was closer to returning than the right-hander. That suggests that Baez will likely be sidelined through the All-Star break while he recovers from right biceps tendinitis. With three of the Dodgers' top relief arms in Baez, Cingrani and Josh Fields (shoulder) all sidelined, Daniel Hudson and Scott Alexander have emerged as the primary setup men for closer Kenley Jansen.
