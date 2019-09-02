Baez struck out one batter in a perfect 11th innings to earn the save over Arizona on Sunday.

After starting the year 0-for-5 in save chances, Baez finally converted his first one Sunday. Kenley Jansen worked the eighth in this one but is still expected to be the team's primary closer. Baez owns a 3.38 ERA and 63:20 K:BB.

