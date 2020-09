Baez (groin) will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Baez spent just over three weeks on the injured list while dealing with a groin issue, but manager Dave Roberts said that he'll be activated Saturday. Prior to the injury, the right-hander posted a 3.97 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 11.1 innings.