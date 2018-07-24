Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Set to return Thursday
Baez (biceps) will be activated from the disabled list Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Baez has been out since June 15 with biceps tendinitis. He had recorded a 3.23 ERA in 30.2 innings prior to the injury. He's expected to fill a setup role once he returns.
