Baez tossed a clean inning and struck out two Sunday in the win over the Diamondbacks.

Baez has been a reliable option out of the bullpen so far this season, boasting a 1.23 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across his first seven appearances. The 30-year-old reliever figures to see high-leverage innings moving forward as the Dodgers begin a three-game series with San Diego on Monday.