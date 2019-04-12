Baez took the loss on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on four hits in his one inning of work in an 11-7 defeat to the Cardinals. He struck out two and walked none.

It was a rough outing for the 31-year-old right-hander, who saw his ERA shoot up to 5.00 over nine innings of work while taking the loss in this contest. That ERA is a bit skewed as all five of his earned runs have come in two appearances, and he's held opponents in his other five games. Baez is coming off a strong season that saw him log a 2.88 ERA over 56.1 innings and he has a solid 3.07 mark for his career, so the Dodgers will hope he can bounce back from these early-season hiccups and help steady what has been an erratic bullpen.