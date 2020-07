Baez threw a bullpen Friday and is expected to be ready for the regular season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Baez arrived at camp Monday after missing the first several weeks for an undisclosed reason, but he's building up his workload ahead of the regular season. While the Dodgers don't expect him to pitch in any of their exhibition games leading up to the regular season, he should throw in a sim game. Despite his missed time, he's expected to be in the Dodgers' bullpen for Opening Day.