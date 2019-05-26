Baez (knee) tossed a scoreless seventh inning in Sunday's 11-7 victory over the Pirates. He walked a batter and allowed no hits in the 10-pitch frame.

Baez was making his first appearance since he was drilled in the right knee by a 103 mile-per-hour line drive off his right knee May 21 in Tampa Bay. The right-hander fared capably in his return to action, lowering his season ERA to 3.22 in the process. He remains entrenched as one of the top setup options for closer Kenley Jansen.