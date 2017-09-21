Dodgers' Pedro Baez: Will receive mental break
Manager Dave Roberts announced that Baez will receive a "couple of days off" to clear his mind, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Tuesday's disastrous four-run implosion brought Baez's September ERA up to 20.77 through seven appearances. The hard-throwing righty had experienced a long run of success as the Dodgers' primary setup man prior to this month (1.79 ERA and 22 holds), but his recent struggles combined with the announcement of his mental break have taken him completely out of the fantasy picture. Brandon Morrow and Josh Fields should see any hold opportunities that arise in his absence.
