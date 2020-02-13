Baez will make $4 million in 2020 after winning his arbitration case against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Baez will pocket an extra $500,000 more than the Dodgers offered after he remained a steady late-inning arm for the club in 2019, when he submitted a 3.10 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 69:23 K:BB in 69.2 innings. Though closer Kenley Jansen has seen his performance dip the past two years, he still has a fair amount of leash as the ninth-inning man entering 2020, so Baez looks on track for another season of setup work with Los Angeles.