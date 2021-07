The Dodgers have selected Heubeck with the 101st overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound righty is a Wake Forest commit from Gilman High School in Baltimore, Maryland. Heubeck sits low-90s with his fastball, also throwing an above-average curveball and an improving changeup. His control comes and goes, but his motion is considered conducive to an improvement in strike-throwing.