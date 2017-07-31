Dodgers' Peter O'Brien: Designated for assignment Monday
O'Brien was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers needed to clear room on the roster for recently acquired Tony Watson, and it appears O'Brien was the chosen roster casualty. He's been with five organizations this season, so it's safe to assume he'll continue to serve as organizational depth wherever he ends up next.
