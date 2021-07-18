Bickford (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit in two-thirds of an inning Sunday, blowing the save in extra innings against the Rockies.

Bickford came on to protect a 5-4 lead in the 10th inning but gave up a Trevor Story sacrifice fly that tied the game before yielding a walk-off homer to Charlie Blackmon. Bickford was handed the extra-innings save opportunity after closer Kanley Jansen was unable to nail down the lead in the ninth. The 26-year-old Bickford owns a 3.04 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 25 relief outings this season, with all but one of those appearances coming after he was acquired from the Brewers.