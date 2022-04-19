Bickford picked up a hold Monday against Atlanta, allowing one hit in one scoreless inning.
Bickford started the season in the minors after having his spring schedule delayed by arm soreness, and he was called up to the big club Sunday. He was sharp in his first big-league outing of the campaign Monday, throwing 13 of 16 pitches for strikes and allowing only an infield single. The right-hander enjoyed a breakout season with Los Angeles last season and figures to play a significant role in the team's bullpen now that he is back to full health.