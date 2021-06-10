Bickford earned the save against the Pirates on Thursday by tossing a perfect inning that included one strikeout.

It wasn't quite the ordinary save for Bickford, who was actually in line to earn a hold after entering the seventh with the Dodgers leading by two. Following his successful inning, a long rain delay turned into a called game, gifting Bickford with his first career save as he became the sixth Dodger to earn a save this year. The right-hander was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 23 as a replacement for Jimmy Nelson (forearm) and is expected to be primarily used in lower-leverage situations.