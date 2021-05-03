The Dodgers claimed Bickford off waivers from the Brewers on Monday.
The 25-year-old right-hander has been hit hard in his two relief appearances at the MLB level, but the Dodgers evidently saw enough talent and potential in the 2015 first-round pick to clear a spot for him on the 40-man roster. Bickford has two minor-league options remaining, so he could report to Triple-A Oklahoma City rather than joining the Los Angeles bullpen.
